Mercato Mercato – PSG: The announcement of PSG on the transfer of Lionel Messi

August 6, 2022



Arrived free last summer at PSG, the impact of the transfer of Lionel Messi will have been immense. Despite a difficult season for the Argentinian, his arrival in Paris will have been more than positive in economic and marketing terms. Between record sales, new sponsors or even a more than successful summer tour, the presence of the Pulga will have taken the Parisian club to a higher level.

From then on, the arrival of Lionel Messi at PSG announced, the whole town celebrated his arrival like a feast. However, installing argentinian was the easiest, he who had never left Barcelona since his arrival. On the sporting level, the acclimatization will have been very difficult. In terms of statistics, the Pulga had one of his weakest seasons with only 11 goals scored (6 in Ligue 1) and 14 assists in all competitions. But off the field, this transfer of Messi was a success.

Repercussions off the pitch

While the Parisian leaders were finalizing the signing of Lionel Messiall the major brands contacted the marketing department of the PSG to work with the club. In January 2022, the Paris Saint Germain then had eight new sponsors.

A record economic impact