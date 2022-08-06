Mercato Mercato – PSG: The announcement of PSG on the transfer of Lionel Messi
Arrived free last summer at PSG, the impact of the transfer of Lionel Messi will have been immense. Despite a difficult season for the Argentinian, his arrival in Paris will have been more than positive in economic and marketing terms. Between record sales, new sponsors or even a more than successful summer tour, the presence of the Pulga will have taken the Parisian club to a higher level.
From then on, the arrival of Lionel Messi at PSG announced, the whole town celebrated his arrival like a feast. However, installing argentinian was the easiest, he who had never left Barcelona since his arrival. On the sporting level, the acclimatization will have been very difficult. In terms of statistics, the Pulga had one of his weakest seasons with only 11 goals scored (6 in Ligue 1) and 14 assists in all competitions. But off the field, this transfer of Messi was a success.
Repercussions off the pitch
While the Parisian leaders were finalizing the signing of Lionel Messiall the major brands contacted the marketing department of the PSG to work with the club. In January 2022, the Paris Saint Germain then had eight new sponsors.
A record economic impact
A 15-20% increase in revenue. Here is the impact of Lionel Messi single-handedly in his first season at Paris. In terms of the sale of jerseys, the Parisian club has managed to exceed one million sales thanks to… Lionel Messi which is responsible for 40% of sales. The arrival of the sevenfold Ballon d’Ir will therefore have had a significant impact on PSGas specified by a source of the Parisian club for ESPN : “ We know the club have taken it to the next level, but we can’t really quantify the impact Messi has on the club. It will be a few more years before we really understand how huge this is. »