Mercato Mercato – PSG: The appointment is made for the future of Lionel Messi

The future of Lionel Messi is once again the talk of the transfer market. Today at PSG, the Argentinian is under contract until 2023 and has an additional year as an option. And within the capital club, we would like to keep Messi until 2024. But what does the main interested party think? The six-time Ballon d’Or would have set an important date for his future.

Rumors are quite different about the future of Lionel Messi. A few days ago, in Spain, it was indeed assured that the PSG wanted to part ways with the Argentine. Not wanting any more bling-bling, the club of the capital would thus push Messi towards the exit. However, the latest echoes are quite different.

PSG want to keep Messi

As revealed by brand and confirmed by Fabrizio Romanothe PSG would like to discuss with Lionel Messi to offer him a new contract until 2024. The champions of France have already expressed this desire to the Argentinian. But still it is necessary that he wants to stay PSG…

See you after the World Cup

What will decide Lionel Messi for his future? For the moment, this would not be a subject for issue 30 of the PSG. According Fabrizio Romanoit was only after the World Cup in Qatar that Messi should look into the matter. See you at the end of the year…