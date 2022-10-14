Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato Mercato – PSG: The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo blocked by another star?

Published on October 14, 2022 at 07:30



William of Saint Sauveur

In England, some media claim that Paris Saint-Germain would be potentially interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo, eager to leave Manchester United as soon as the winter transfer window, but that he was blocked by Lionel Messi’s salary, which would make it impossible. arrival of the Portuguese star. What should we think ? To analyse.

In recent hours, some English media have claimed that the Paris Saint Germain was very interested in the idea of ​​recruiting Cristiano Ronaldowhich therefore remains possible to Manchester United. According to these media, the PSG could take a position to recover the Portuguese star, but as it stands, the deal would be conditioned by a possible departure from Lionel Messi next June. It would therefore not be envisaged this winter, Messi still under contract until June.

Paris wants to extend Messi so…

On analysis, all of this appears highly improbable. On the one hand, while the PSG rejected the option Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2021 to sign Messiit would appear illogical to make the opposite choice now, when CR7 appears at the bottom of the wave and that Messihe regains his level of Barcelona. On the other hand, Luis Campos has officially declared that it intends to offer a new lease to Leo Messiso that it stays at PSG one or two more years. This confirms that within the club of the capital, we absolutely do not envisage a departure from Lionel Messi in the short term and that, on the contrary, we seek to register its passage in the long term.

No CR7 in sight

Under these conditions, the assumption that the Paris Saint Germain already have a plan Cristiano Ronaldo in the lead to compensate for a possible departure of Messi does not hold. The Parisian leaders have proven that their priority today was to convince the Argentinian to stay at least a year. For the PSGso there is no horizon programmed alongside CR7.