Mercato Mercato – PSG: The Cristiano Ronaldo clan is preparing a dirty trick for the succession of Mbappé

Published on October 19, 2022 at 12:15 p.m.



While the future of Kylian Mbappé seems, once again, uncertain, PSG would have been offered on a platter his possible successor. Agent of João Félix, Jorge Mendes would have offered the services of the Portuguese international to Luis Campos. But according to the Spanish press, the Parisian club is not the only one to have been contacted by the representative of the player, under contract with Atlético.

In recent days, the future of Kylian Mbappé has returned to the fore. This time, it’s not because of his contractual situation, but because of tensions with his managers. Feeling betrayed by those in charge, Mbappe could leave the PSG next July according to The Team.

Jorge Mendes offers João Félix to PSG…

Irony or not, a player, who presents the profile to replace him, would have been offered to the PSG. According to the journalist Okay Diary, Joao Felix would have been offered to Luis Campos by Jorge Mendeshis agent whom he shares with Cristiano Ronaldo. the PSG would not intend to respond to this proposal before the next World Cup.

… But also at Manchester United

the PSG takes a risk because he could get the right of way by Manchester United. The English club would also have been contacted about Joao Felix, linked toAtletico until 2026, but which seems to have turned its Madrid page according to the Spanish press.