Mercato Mercato – PSG: The departure of Lionel Messi hurt Barça a lot

It has now been more than a year since Lionel Messi left FC Barcelona, ​​​​the only European club he had known until then, for PSG. Messi’s departure was not digested at Barça, who would work on his return, and hurt a lot at the time, as then-coach Ronald Koeman said on Friday.

After the sinking of the Final 8 in Lisbon in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in August 2020 against Bayern Munich (8-2), the heart rate Barcelona took the decision to bring back the hero of Wembley in 1992 for the coronation of Barca in C1 in the person of Ronald Koeman. To take the reins of the workforce of the Blaugrana club, Koeman had to step down as Netherlands coach.

Koeman still hasn’t digested Messi’s departure to PSG

Arrived as a firefighter on duty, both the situation of the heart rate Barcelona was tricky whether on a sporting or financial level, Ronald Koeman was still able to win a King’s Cup in the spring of 2021. But the successive departures of Lionel Messi in PSG and DAntoine Griezmann at Atlético de Madrid, considerably complicated his mission at the heart rate Barcelona according to his remarks to Sky Sports . “Barça this season? They have better players. They signed a number of good players. Perhaps my time as a manager at Barcelona was the club’s worst time financially. It was the Covid period and we lost Messi and we lost Griezmann. Still, I was lucky because we had good young players but we didn’t have the number of attacking players who signed this season and that’s a big difference.” .

Lionel Messi has found his groove at PSG