Mercato Mercato – PSG: The flight plan is unveiled for the future of Lionel Messi

PSG: The flight plan is revealed for the future of Lionel Messi

Posted on September 19, 2022 at 05:00 by Thibault Morlain



Arrived in the summer of 2021 at PSG, Lionel Messi is in his last year of contract. Hence, questions arise regarding the future of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. What to expect for the Argentinian? An extension to PSG or a return to FC Barcelona are notably mentioned for Messi. But the uncertainty should hover for some time yet…

After a complicated first season at PSG, Lionel Messi finally expresses the full extent of his talent. But besides the sporting aspect around the Argentinian, the questions currently concern his contractual situation. In effect, Messi is in its final year and could therefore negotiate with another club from January 1. A scenario that PSG wants to prevent by offering an extension to La Pulga. Next to that there is the FC Barcelona where Joan Laporta clearly did not hide his dream of bringing back Lionel Messi after his sensational departure in the summer of 2021.

No offer from PSG

Luis Campos confirmed it again recently, he hopes to extend Lionel Messi. However, for the moment, the Argentinian has not received any offer from the PSG. Indeed, according to information from Florent Torchutthis would not have moved yet for a possible extension of Messi at Paris.

