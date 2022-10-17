Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato Mercato – PSG: The future of Lionel Messi already acted?

Published on October 18, 2022 at 01:30



Passionate about sport, cinema and television (on screen as well as behind) since his childhood, Bernard has been a journalist for 10 Sport since 2018. More skilful with the keyboard in hand than with the ball, he decided to mainly cover a much-loved sport, criticized and hated both (football) and a sport that is not (wrestling).

Engaged with PSG until June 2023, Lionel Messi is still being talked about on the side of Barcelona. The culé club would see itself repatriating its former star, who should soon receive an offer from the Parisian team to extend. If the Argentinian’s future remains uncertain, Barça is still going a long way in this case.

Since leaving the heart rate Barcelona in the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi tries to acclimatize to his new life in Paris. A far from easy change for the Argentinian, author of a difficult first year at the PSG, but the situation has since improved. This season, Messi totals 8 goals and 8 assists, bodes well for the future as the striker dreams of a triumph with Argentina at the next World Cup. Once the competition in Qatar is over, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will have to consider his future, as his contract runs until June 2023.

PSG: Messi, Benzema… Sampaoli’s improbable exit on the winner of the Ballon d’Or https://t.co/mXTekaqUwK pic.twitter.com/R3Q9NvmAhH — le10sport (@le10sport) October 17, 2022

“There have been no discussions between Laporta and Messi since his departure”

the PSG wishes to extend its number 30, while the heart rate Barcelona would also be on the lookout. However, John Laporta is far from favorite after the sudden departure of Messi More than a year ago. ” Money was never an important issue when it came to staying at Barcelona. It wasn’t the only problem. When I questioned him, he told me that in December he had already told his sons that he was staying in Barcelona… What has happened since is interesting to know if he was going to come back or nope. I can assure you that there has been no discussion between Laporta and Messi since his departure. PSG want to renew it and they have to find an agreement “, entrusts Guillem Balaguejournalist and biographer of The Pulga.

“I don’t see Messi coming back to Barça”