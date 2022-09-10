Entertainment

Mercato Mercato – PSG: The huge announcement of the Messi club on a return to Barça

James
Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: The huge announcement of the Messi club on a return to Barça

Posted on September 10, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. by Arthur Montagne

Under contract until June 2023 with PSG, Lionel Messi is making an excellent start to the season, but his departure is obviously mentioned as the end of his lease approaches. But his entourage categorically denies contact with FC Barcelona for his return next summer.

One year ago, Lionel Messi had a totally crazy summer. A few days after his victory at the Copa Americathe Argentinian star returned to Barcelona with a view to extending his contract which ended on June 30. But against all odds, Joan Laporta announced to his number 10 that Barça could not keep him. Lionel Messi has thus rebounded PSG where his contract ends at the end of the season. And his return to Catalonia is regularly mentioned.

The Messi clan denies contacts with Barca

Nevertheless, for France Soccerthe surroundings of Lionel Messi strongly denies being in contact with the management of the FC Barcelona : “ At this time, there has been no approach or contact from Laporta with us, or the other way around. Anyone who claims otherwise is lying.. » Number 30 of the PSG is therefore focused on his season in Paris.

“Unfortunately, it’s over”

Moreover, for his part, Xavi seemed to end the soap opera Messi. ” The mourning of the best in history will never be over. Everything he gave to Barca was extraordinary. Unfortunately, it’s over. Now other people are called to make a difference “confided the coach of the Barca at a press conference.

