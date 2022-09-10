Mercato Mercato – PSG: The huge announcement of the Messi club on a return to Barça

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: The huge announcement of the Messi club on a return to Barça

Posted on September 10, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. by Arthur Montagne



Under contract until June 2023 with PSG, Lionel Messi is making an excellent start to the season, but his departure is obviously mentioned as the end of his lease approaches. But his entourage categorically denies contact with FC Barcelona for his return next summer.

One year ago, Lionel Messi had a totally crazy summer. A few days after his victory at the Copa Americathe Argentinian star returned to Barcelona with a view to extending his contract which ended on June 30. But against all odds, Joan Laporta announced to his number 10 that Barça could not keep him. Lionel Messi has thus rebounded PSG where his contract ends at the end of the season. And his return to Catalonia is regularly mentioned.

PSG: Galtier makes a big decision for Messi, Argentina is in shock https://t.co/S584VYd8bP pic.twitter.com/psGrHxp0PX — le10sport (@le10sport) September 7, 2022

The Messi clan denies contacts with Barca

Nevertheless, for France Soccer the surroundings of Lionel Messi strongly denies being in contact with the management of the FC Barcelona : “ At this time, there has been no approach or contact from Laporta with us, or the other way around. Anyone who claims otherwise is lying. . » Number 30 of the PSG is therefore focused on his season in Paris.

“Unfortunately, it’s over”