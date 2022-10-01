Mercato Mercato – PSG: The improbable attitude of Messi with this rookie

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Messi’s unlikely attitude with this rookie

Posted on October 1, 2022



Very discreet in the Parisian locker room, Lionel Messi is close to Neymar with whom he played in Barcelona. Nevertheless, the Argentinian is gradually opening up to his teammates and would have adopted one of Luis Campos’ six recruits in the person of Hugo Ekitike. The Pulga has also given him a nickname for the less original.

undisputed star of PSG because of his glorious past, Lionel Messi is not the type to splash his teammates with his fame. The former player of Barca has been very discreet since his arrival because his status is different in PSG. But a year after arriving in the capital, it seems that Messi has made a new friend with Hugo Ekitike or at least a certain proximity in view of the nickname given to the Frenchman.

Messi closes in on Ekitike

Like Kylian Mbappé, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nordi Mukiele and Renato Sanchesthe current seems to pass well between Hugo Ekitike and Lionel Messi according The Team . The sevenfold Ballon d’Or has already found a nickname for his new teammate.

“The Iron Bar”