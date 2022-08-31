Mercato Mercato – PSG: The incredible bombshell of the English press on Neymar and Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: The incredible bombshell of the English press on Neymar and Messi

Posted on August 31, 2022



It’s a real bomb that has just been dropped by the English press. A few hours before the end of the transfer window, PSG could separate from Neymar or Lionel Messi in order to get into the nails of financial fair play. On the side of Chelsea, the name of Neymar comes back insistently.

Under the threat of financial fair play, PSG could consider parting with one of its two stars. We learned this Wednesday that chelsea could make an offer to Paris Saint Germain in order to enroll Neymar. Lionel Messi could also leave the PSG before the end of this transfer window…

Neymar and Messi in the hot seat?

This is news that should not delight Parisian supporters. Whereas Neymar and Leo Messi are shining at the start of the season and have rediscovered their former complicity, financial fair play could play tricks on the PSG. Indeed, the DailyMail indicates that the capital club would consider losing Neymar or his teammate Lionel Messi to avoid breaking the rules of theUEFA concerning financial fair play, after extending Kylian Mbappe. However, only an offer close to the €222 million disbursed by the PSG for the Brazilian 5 years ago could convince the Parisian management to sell their player. Thomas Tuchel still looking for an attacker and could order his management to go on the attack to Neymar. Re Messino club name filtered.

Chelsea on the prowl for Neymar

the DailyMail goes on to say that chelsea would be a strong contender to recover Neymar. Brilliant during the Final 8 with the PSG of Tuchelthe Brazilian could bounce back in London. Todd Boehly would be ready to do anything to give the best possible squad to his coach who is still waiting for reinforcements in attack after the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. However, it will be necessary to drop a huge check and the priority of chelsea rest Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang’s transfer threatened?