Mercato Mercato – PSG: The Lionel Messi soap opera is already over

Although his name has caused a lot of ink to flow in the media, Lionel Messi should not be an event of the next summer transfer window since, according to Guillem Balague, he will snub FC Barcelona and Inter Miami to extend his contract at PSG.

It has now been long weeks since the future of Lionel Messi talked about in the press. Due to his contractual situation, the Argentinian could be one of the sensations of the next summer transfer window, when his commitment to the PSG will end if the situation remains unchanged. However, as le10sport.com revealed to you on October 20, the football advisor Luis Fields and the entire management of PSG have activated to complete the extension of Messi’s contract.

Messi will sign a new contract according to Balague

And according to Guillem Balaguebiographer of Lionel Messi as well as a journalist for the BBC and CBS Sports the signing of a new contract of The Pulga to PSG is on track. “After the World Cup, he will go to PSG, try to win the Champions League and sign a new contract with PSG. That’s what I think is going to happen.” .

Mercato – PSG: A bomb is dropped on Messi, here is the truth https://t.co/GO0qbHkNeH pic.twitter.com/YZWiJ8ktXx — le10sport (@le10sport) November 29, 2022

“Barcelona? There is no business strategy to bring him back”

As for a return to heart rate Barcelonahe who is a living legend of the club, should not be expected either according to Balague. “Barcelona haven’t offered any contract, there’s no commercial strategy to bring him back, there’s no financial plan for Messi to come back. These are just words. Xavi wants him at Barcelona but those are just words”.

‘In the case of Messi, he is not ready for MLS’