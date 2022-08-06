Mercato Mercato – PSG: The Messi clan responds to Laporta

Football – Mercato – PSG

In recent days, things have flared up over the return of Lionel Messi to FC Barcelona. If the Argentinian is today at PSG, on the side of Catalonia, Joan Laporta has not hidden his dream of bringing back La Pulga. Even Xavi is in favor of a Messi return. Statements which then ignited the transfer market and which did not fail to react to the entourage of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or.

Last summer, to everyone’s surprise, Lionel Messi left the FC Barcelona. Due to their economic problems, the Catalan club couldn’t renew the Argentinian. Free, Messi then committed to PSG, signing until June 2023. However, the flame could well rekindle between the sevenfold Ballon d’Or and the Blaugrana. Indeed, at Barcelonawe have clearly not turned the page for Messi and Joan Laporta didn’t hide his dream of bringing Barca’s former number 10 back to Camp Nou.

“I would like to bring him back”

Joan Laporta has thus multiplied the great declarations in favor of a return of Lionel Messi to FC Barcelona. The Blaugrana president was notably able to let go of the star of the PSG : “ He is the best player in our history and I will do my best so that he can live the best end of his career in the Barça jersey. I would like to bring him back. It won’t be easy, but I think with the right strategy we can get there. I tell you that it is a wish that we have and I hope that we can convert it into reality “.

The surprised Messi clan

These statements of Joan Laporta clearly did not go unnoticed and of course, they reached the ears of the entourage of Lionel Messi. What was the response then within the Argentinian’s inner circle? According to information from ESPN clan Messi would not have failed to be surprised by the various outings of the president of the FC Barcelona. And for good reason… Lately, it was rather tense between the two camps while the father of Lionel Messi had already taken flight Laporta following his remarks about the player of the PSG.

