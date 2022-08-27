Mercato Mercato – PSG: The Messi soap opera in Barcelona relaunched by … his father?

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: The Messi soap opera in Barcelona relaunched by … his father?

Posted on August 27, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. by Pierrick Levallet



This summer, a return to FC Barcelona was mentioned for Lionel Messi. But the Argentinian is under contract until June 2023 at PSG. We will therefore have to wait at least until then to consider this possibility. Joan Laporta has multiplied the outings on this subject in recent weeks. Moreover, the father of Lionel Messi would have gone to Barcelona, ​​​​although it is not yet known if this has a link with a possible return of his son to the Blaugrana.

Last summer, Lionel Messi had left the FC Barcelona after his contract expired and had joined the PSG. The Argentinian had a difficult first year in France. But at the start of the season, The Pulga seems to be finally acclimated to the League 1 and is rather active on the offensive front of the PSG. However, the FC Barcelona has not forgotten it and a return has been mentioned several times for Lionel Messi this summer. Besides, his father would be in Catalonia right now.

🕵🏻 Curiosities. Jorge Messi landed in BCN este mediodía #sinmás #eldato @victor_nahe no jaula — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) August 27, 2022

Messi’s father is in Barcelona

As reported by the Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Jorge Messi would have landed in Barcelona this Saturday afternoon. Simple tourist visit or theft that has a link with the future of his son Lionel Messi ? For the moment, no indication has been given concerning the purpose of this trip. Nothing has been specified, it will be necessary to wait for a few details before being fixed.

Laporta has multiplied the exits on the future of Messi