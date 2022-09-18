Mercato Mercato – PSG: The showdown has already begun for the future of Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: The showdown has already begun for the future of Lionel Messi

Posted on August 20, 2022 at 04:00 by Guillaume de Saint Sauveur



Under contract until 2023 with PSG, Lionel Messi arouses many desires for the end of his career. FC Barcelona dreams of his return, Inter Miami is already trying to attract him in a year, and it is now the turn of PSG to activate to extend the Argentine striker.

Recruited free by the PSG a year ago when the FC Barcelona was not in the financial capacity to be able to extend his contract, Lionel Messi had a generally disappointing first season in the capital. But just like Neymarthe Argentinian striker seems to be back on his feet for the recovery, and his future is already causing a lot of ink to flow given that he will reach the end of his contract with the PSG in June 2023.

PSG are already considering an extension

On Friday, the Spanish program El Chiringuito announced that the management of the PSG had begun to move its pawns for extension of contract of Lionel Messi. Luis Campos would have organized a meeting scheduled for next week in order to formulate a proposal for an additional year, and thus try to convince him to extend his contract until 2024 at the Parc des Princes. But the Argentinian striker has other options abroad…

Barcelona pull out all the stops to get Messi back

On the side of FC Barcelonathe Catalan club having found a healthier financial situation this summer, we chained the operations of communication about Lionel Messi since several weeks. President Joan Laporta recently put a layer of it on issue 30 of the PSG : “ He is the best player in our history and I will do my best so that he can live the best end of his career in the Barça jersey. I would like to bring him back. It won’t be easy, but I think with the right strategy we can get there. I tell you that it is a wish that we have and I hope that we can convert it into reality. We have a strategy to bring him back to Barcelona “, has indicated Laporta.

Inter Miami is there too