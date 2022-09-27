Mercato Mercato – PSG: The Spanish press drops a bomb for Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: The Spanish press drops a bomb for Lionel Messi

Posted on September 27, 2022 at 4:45 p.m. by Thibault Morlain



If Lionel Messi is currently thinking only of the World Cup with Argentina, postponing questions about his future, rumors continue to multiply. Will he continue with PSG? Messi is under contract until next June and therefore there is the possibility that he will go free in a few months. In Spain, we also made a huge revelation.

As le10sport.com revealed to you, Luis Campos took action for the extension of Presnel Kimpembe. But other extensions will animate the news of the PSG in the coming weeks. This applies in particular to Lionel Messi. Indeed, the Argentinian is in his last year of contract at Paris. While Campos has expressed his desire to keep Messithe question is what La Pulga will want to do.

See you after the World Cup?

Until now, it was explained that Lionel Messi did not care about questions about his future. Indeed, number 30 of the PSG put it off until later. Focused on the World Cup, Messi will really look into the subject after this event.

A departure already recorded?