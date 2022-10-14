Entertainment

Mercato Mercato – PSG: The successor to Messi already unearthed by Campos?

Published on October 14, 2022 at 10:15 p.m.

At the end of the contract on June 30 with PSG, Lionel Messi will leave freely and for free if he does not extend by then. In order not to find himself empty-handed in the event of the departure of his number 30, Luis Campos would have already found his worthy heir: João Félix of Atlético de Madrid.

In the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi left the FC Barcelona freely and free of charge to engage in favor of the PSG. At the end of the contract Barca, the Pulga failed to reach an agreement with Joan Laporta.

PSG will attack João Félix in 2023

Upon his arrival at PSG, Leo Messi (35) has signed a two-year contract. Thus, the Parisian number 30 will change clubs for €0 at the end of the season if he does not extend by then. And if this terrible scenario were to occur, Luis Campos would have already found the successor of Lionel Messi.

João Félix, the worthy heir to Leo Messi?

According to information from Bruno Andrade – journalistUOL Sports and of CNN Portugalamong others – the PSG should pounce on Joao Felix (22) in 2023, especially if he loses Lionel Messi, who is out of contract on June 30. It remains to be seen whether theAtletico de Madrid will agree to part ways with their Portuguese striker, who is tied to the club until 2026.

