Mercato Mercato – PSG: The surreal outing of Barça on Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Barça’s surreal outing on Lionel Messi

Posted on September 10, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. by Arthur Montagne



Despite the great economic difficulties of FC Barcelona, ​​the Blaugrana club still managed an impressive transfer window thanks to certain levers activated by Joan Laporta. Therefore, in Catalonia, some voices are raised to question the timing of his decisions by the president which could have allowed Barça to keep Lionel Messi.

This summer, the FC Barcelona achieved a very impressive transfer window with in particular the transfers of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha or Jules Kounde. A recruitment that has long been questioned given the club’s economic problems. But Joan Laporta has activated several economic levers to enable the Barca to achieve such a transfer window.

PSG: Galtier makes a big decision for Messi, Argentina is in shock https://t.co/S584VYd8bP pic.twitter.com/psGrHxp0PX — le10sport (@le10sport) September 7, 2022

‘If it had been done then, Leo would still be a Barca player’

It is therefore rather positive for the club blaugrana . But within the FC Barcelona, one wonders why Joan Laporta did not activate these levers earlier in order to keep Lionel Messi who left for PSG in 2021. “Why not have used the financial levers last year? If it had been done at that time, Leo would still be a Barça player, ”launches a resigning member of the current management at France Football.

No talks between Messi and Barca