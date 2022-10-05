Mercato Mercato – PSG: The threat takes shape for the future of Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

The Lionel Messi soap opera has started and is already driving the transfer market. Only a year after his arrival at PSG, the Argentinian’s future is at the heart of the debate. His contract will end in June 2023 and even if the Parisians want to extend it, it is not certain that he will still be there next season. FC Barcelona intends to do everything to try to recover the Pulga and has already prepared the outlines of its future lease. A situation that greatly annoys the club of the capital.

Where will play Lionel Messi next year ? While the season has resumed for only two months, the future of the Argentinian is already making a lot of ink. Indeed, his contract with the Paris Saint Germain runs until June 2023. Under these conditions, he could decide to sign with another club as early as January. A formation is besides on the ranks to recover it: the FC Barcelona.

Barca want him back

The story between Barca and Lionel Messi ended badly and Blaugrana want to fix that. According to the revelations of the journalist Gaston Edulthe Pulga would exchange regularly with the coach of the Catalan club, Xavi. The latter dreams of bringing back his former teammate, even if the Argentinian for his part would not have a very good relationship with the Barcelona president, Joan Laporta.

