Mercato Mercato – PSG: These resounding revelations about the transfer of Neymar to Barcelona

Posted on October 19, 2022 at 10:45 a.m.

In the summer of 2013, Neymar left Brazil and Santos to join FC Barcelona. However, the Brazilian star could have made his debut on European soil with another cador. Indeed, Neymar Jr would also have been approached by Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern.

While he made the greatest happiness of Santos, Neymar Jr (30) caught the eye of the FC Barcelona. So much so that the Barca would have dropped around €88m in the summer of 2013 to complete his transfer.

“Many clubs have approached him to sign Neymar”

In addition to the FC Barcelona, several other European teams would have liked to offer the services of Neymar during the summer of 2013. According to Andre Cury, former recruiter Barca to Brazil, the current number 10 of PSG was also followed by Man City, the real Madrid and the Bayern.

“Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern…”

“I traveled all over the world with the father (of Neymar) and many clubs approached him to sign the player: Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern… If we had blocked the player? No, we had a signed contract, but it could be broken. It’s like a check that you never know if it’s wooden or not. found Andrew Curry during his testimony for the trial of Neymar Jr.

