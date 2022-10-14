Mercato Mercato – PSG: This is where the future of Lionel Messi will be written

Football – Mercato – PSG

For several weeks now, Lionel Messi’s future has been at the center of rumors given that the PSG player is in his final year of contract. Sent everywhere, the Argentinian however refuses to give an answer for the moment. However, if we rely on the various echoes of this Messi file, we are beginning to see more clearly about the future challenge of La Pulga.

Arrived at PSG in 2021, Lionel Messi signed a two-year contract with the capital club. Therefore, the Argentine is in the last year of his tenure. Enough to leave the door open to a possible free departure in the summer of 2023. A scenario that inevitably leaves room for many rumors concerning the future of Messi. Will it extend to PSG ? Will he join another club next summer?

PSG, Barcelona?

These are the questions that arise for the future of Lionel Messi. On the side of PSG, in any case, we would not want to part with the Argentinian. The map of Luis Campos would be to extend the sevenfold Ballon d’Or. However, some echoes from Spain recently assured that Messi did not intend to continue PSG and extend. He should then go free…

Beside this there is Joan Laporta who is making eyes at Lionel Messi for a return to the FC Barcelona. This is the priority of the Blaugrana president. But there again, a return from La Pulga to Camp Nou would be tricky. In any case, this is what reported Sport this Thursday. Messi would thus be far from wearing the jersey of the FC Barcelona.

Rather the MLS?

In the midst of all these rumors, it is explained that Lionel Messi doesn’t really care about that at the moment, preferring to focus on the World Cup. It was not until January that issue 30 of the PSG will really look into the matter. But while an extension to Paris and that a return to FC Barcelona therefore seem to have taken lead in the wing, so it is on the side of the MLS that should be looked at for the future of Lionel Messi. It’s no secret that joining the United States is part of the Argentinian’s career plan and it’s thenInter Miamithe franchise of David Beckhamthat he could continue and complete his adventure in the world of football from the summer of 2023.