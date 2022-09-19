Mercato Mercato – PSG: This summer, Kylian Mbappé would have made his Cristiano Ronaldo

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: This summer, Kylian Mbappé would have made his Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on September 18, 2022



Kylian Mbappé was expected at Real Madrid as the messiah, but decided to stay at PSG alongside Lionel Messi. Enough to enrage the Spanish press which draws a big parallel with Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 and the merengue club which would have given up on a mad operation for Mbappé, even on Erling Braut Haaland.

the Real Madrid still seems to have it in the throat. While everything led to believe that Kylian Mbappe was going to commit to the Casa Blanca through his free agent status last offseason, Mbappe finally made the decision to extend his contract to PSG where he is now bound until June 2025.

In Spain, we do not digest the pill for Mbappé

Enough to infuriate the Spanish press, including the journalist Thomas Roncero who once again ranted about the aborted arrival of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid. “I don’t care about his contract, I’m not interested. Someone who only has money is good for him, but he shouldn’t come begging and winking while filtering things in the press. He brings us luck: since he said no we have won a Champions League and we are on an 8/8 this season. “.

An attitude governed by Mbappé’s money à la Ronaldo

This Sunday, brand gave a new update on the Kylian Mbappé soap opera which was recently revived by the revelation of The Team according to which the contract of the attacker of the PSG will finally end in June 2024, the last year of the lease in question being only optional. According to the Madrid media, Mbappe would have taken for cristiano Ronaldowho took the door in 2018 after demanding too much salary at the Real Madrid before considering a return to the Casa Blanca afterwards. Having let himself be convinced by the XXL contract offered by PSG according to brand the decision of Mbappe would have been governed by money.

