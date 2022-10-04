Mercato Mercato – PSG: Three proposals fall for Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Three proposals fall for Lionel Messi

Published on October 4, 2022 at 04:30



Where will Lionel Messi play next season? This is one of the questions currently driving the transfer market. If the Argentinian is today at PSG, he is however at the end of his contract and there is therefore a possibility that he will go free next June. Something to already interest some clubs, while PSG will also do everything to keep Messi and extend his contract.

Since 2021, Lionel Messi has been a player of the PSG. The Argentinian then signed a two-year contract. This lease will therefore come to an end next June, which raises the question of the future of La Pulga. From January, Messi will have the opportunity to negotiate with the club of his choice. A scenario that Luis Campos will try to prevent by extending number 30 of the PSG. But besides that, two clubs would be visibly on the lookout to afford the sevenfold Ballon d’Or.

“Messi received 3 approaches”

During the Que Golazo Podcast , Fabrizio Romano took stock of the future of Lionel Messi and the options available to the player of the PSG for his future. The journalist then explained: Messi received 3 approaches: PSG, Barcelona and an MLS club. But Messi’s response was: ‘I don’t want to talk now’. He is focused on the pitch, PSG and his most obsession is the World Cup. Discussions will begin in January. Messi does not give importance to image rights or salary. He is only focused on his performance and PSG, where he is happy. He will start meetings in January or February. But currently, no decision from Messi is expected “.

“At PSG, they are in love with Messi”