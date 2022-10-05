Mercato Mercato – PSG: What should Lionel Messi do for his future?

Football – Mercato – PSG

At the end of the contract next June, Lionel Messi could leave PSG only two years after signing. If he has an option for an additional season in his lease in Paris, other options are available to the Argentinian, such as a return to Barça or a departure for MLS. But what would be the best choice for him?

The future of Lionel Messi will gradually become a recurring subject in PSG. And for good reason, his contract in Paris ends next June and given his excellent start to the season, Luis Campos hope the Argentine will stay. ” I asked Messi if he wanted to stay, and told him that I hope he stays for the three years I have on my contract. I am very satisfied with Leo “confided the football adviser of the PSG at the microphone of RMC . Nevertheless, although he has an option for an additional season in Paris, Lionel Messi has other options for his future.

An agreement with Barça denied by his entourage …

Starting with a return to FC Barcelona. And the bomb was dropped by Veronica Brunati. The Argentine journalist assures that Lionel Messi will be a Barça player again from July 1, 2023. In other words, he will leave the PSG at the end of his contract in order to engage freely with his former club. Information quickly denied by the entourage of Lionel Messi near TyC Sports . Florent Torchutjournalist of THE TEAM as well as Fabrizio Romano are on the same wavelength and ensure that the Argentinian will not make any decision before the World Cup.

July 1, 2023, Lionel #Messi will be jugador del Barça. — Veronica Brunati (@verobrunati) October 4, 2022

… but the Catalans are waiting for Messi

Nevertheless, that doesn’t stop the Catalans from hoping for a return from Lionel Messi. ” About Leo, we’ll see how it goes, but now is not the time to talk about Leo, we like him a lot but we’re doing him a disservice if we talk about it. Let him enjoy Paris and we’ll see “, thus assured Xavi on this subject. On his side, Joan Laporta would have managed to redeem himself from Lionel Messi. And according to information from the Spanish journalist Albert Lesan, the two men, cold since the summer of 2021, would have made peace. What makes possible a return of The Pulga who could also join the MLS where theInter-Miamithe franchise of David Beckhamwould do the forcing to attract it.

