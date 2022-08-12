Mercato Mercato – PSG: Who should recruit Campos to support Neymar, Mbappé and Messi?

Football – Mercato – PSG

Who should recruit Campos to support Neymar, Mbappé and Messi?

As Christophe Galtier announced at a press conference on Thursday, he wants to see Luis Campos offer him a new striker by the end of the summer transfer window. To satisfy the wishes of his coach, the PSG football advisor has identified several profiles, including Rafael Leao, Marcus Rashford and Gonçalo Ramos. But, in your opinion, who should choose Luis Campos to support Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi this season?

Despite the arrival ofHugo Ekitike this summer, the PSG still wants to strengthen his attack this summer. Especially since the capital club has formalized the transfer of Arnaud Kalimuendo to the Rennais Stadium this Thursday evening. Present at a press conference a few hours earlier, Christophe Galtier had announced without language that the 20-year-old star was going to leave the PSG and that he wanted Luis Campos offers him a new striker this summer.

Rafael Leao, PSG’s priority in attack

“I’m happy for him. At the club, we are happy for him. Things were clear from the start when he was coming out of a good season with Lens. He longed to have playing time. Here it was difficult. He prepared well for the team, for the friendly matches, for the Trophée des Champions. But I knew from the start that he was going to leave us, whether it was abroad or in France. He will arrive ready (in Rennes). It was clearly defined that he was going to leave us. we wish him good luck “, announced Christophe Galtier before the formalization of the transfer ofArnaud Kalimuendobefore calling for reinforcements in attack.

Marcus Rashford, the new XXL target of PSG

“Yes, we want the arrival of another striker. With a busy schedule, we want an arrival. The club is working. I am in direct contact with Luis Campos on this. And Luis is in direct contact with the president. Do not be mistaken. Will this player arrive? We have no guarantees. The club will not take to take. It has to be real added value. I can’t confirm anything. But the club is working hard for this position.” clarified Christophe Galtier, the coach of PSG.

Gonçalo Ramos still in PSG’s plans?

Whereas Christophe Galtier does not hide his desire to recruit a new striker, Luis Campos would already have several targets in mind to please the coach of the PSG. Indeed, the Parisian football adviser would have identified the profile of Rafael Leão, which would be his priority. Moreover, Luis Campos would have relaunched the case Marcus Rashford. A track already activated by Leonardo during his visit to PSG. At the same time, the new Parisian leader would not have drawn a line under GonçHello Ramos. Moreover, as le10sport.com revealed to you exclusively, Luis Campos dream of recruiting Bernard Silva, who has already played on the wing in attack, even if he mainly plays in midfield with Pep Guardiola at Man City. Finally, the PSG would have tried a blow with Memphis Depay, even if it seems destined to join the Juventus.

But, in your opinion, who should recruit Luis Fields to support Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Leo Messi in attack?