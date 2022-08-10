Mercato Mercato – Real Madrid: The truths of Benzema on the transfer of Ronaldo

Foot – Mercato – Real Madrid

Real Madrid: Benzema’s truths about Ronaldo transfer

Posted on August 9, 2022 at 11:00 p.m. by Dan Marciano



In the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo for several years, Karim Benzema took on the light after leaving Juventus in 2018. Present at a press conference on the eve of the match against Eintracht Frankfurt, the French international confirmed that he had changed his game after the transfer of the Portuguese. This succeeds for him as he is in the running to win his first Ballon d’Or.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Juventus in 2018 had serious consequences for Karim Benzema. In the shadow of the Portuguese for several years, the French player has succeeded, magnificently, in taking over from him and establishing himself as the true leader of the Real Madrid. Present at a press conference before the UEFA Super Cup facing the‘Eintracht Frankfurt, Benzema talked about his role.

France team: Benzema, Valbuena… The truths of the Deschamps clan https://t.co/79QqYcm2Ce pic.twitter.com/S5teGY6Rzb — le10sport (@le10sport) August 9, 2022

“It’s true that Cristiano’s departure had an influence”

According to him, the departure of Ronaldo was beneficial. This allowed him to change his game and score more goals. ” VS It’s true that Cristiano’s departure had an influence, now I score more goals, but he helped me a lot, especially with good assists. When he left, I had to change my game and my ambition. I think I’m doing fine ” told Benzema at a press conference.

“I arrived here very young but nothing has changed except the armband”