Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Mercato Mercato: These terrible revelations about Cristiano Ronaldo’s blood stroke

Published on October 20, 2022 at 11:00 am



Not used by Erik ten Hag this Wednesday against Tottenham, Cristiano Ronaldo came out of his hinges and left the lawn of Old Trafford before the final whistle. Rather than joining the Red Devils locker room, CR7 would have even left the stadium directly. And his absence would not have really aroused a reaction. Manchester United players being too busy celebrating their win over Spurs.

During the last summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo tried everything to leave Manchester United. While the Red Devils don’t play the Champions League this season, CR7 tried to change club to continue to shine in this competition, without success.

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Zidane, Pochettino… The verdict falls for Qatar https://t.co/bhdInF1cYZ pic.twitter.com/HEUxWgDkKU — le10sport (@le10sport) October 20, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo left the pitch before the final whistle

Forced to stay Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is having a particularly difficult first part of the season. Indeed, the 37-year-old Portuguese star is struggling to chain tenure under the leadership ofErik ten Hag. A situation that reinforces his idea of ​​leaving the Red Devils as soon as possible, especially since his ordeal becomes unbearable for him.

Cristiano Ronaldo left the stadium without going through the locker room

Whereas Manchester United welcomed Tottenham this Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t play a single minute. And the choice ofErik ten Hag angered CR7 . Under contract until June 30 with the Red Devils , Cristiano Ronaldo came out of its hinges shortly before the end of the meeting. Indeed, the Portuguese international has decided to leave the lawn ofOld Trafford before the final whistle. And he would not have gone through the locker room before returning home.

The absence of Cristiano Ronaldo did not really react