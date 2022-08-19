Entertainment

Mercato: Messi and a new start today fill the club’s coffers

The degreasing operation continues at PSG. According to RMC Sport, an agreement has been reached between the capital club and Eintracht Frankfurt for Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe (21), who will join the German club today. The amount of the transfer is around 6.5 million euros, with a percentage for resale.

The French midfielder arrives in Frankfurt this morning to undergo his medical examination and sign his contract in stride. Other good news for PSG’s finances: the considerable contribution of world star Lionel Messi (35) in terms of merchandising.

According to Dario Montero, 60% of jersey sales relate to his number 30. Already an icon in Barcelona, ​​the Argentine striker has even allowed the signing of 10 new partners since his arrival from Catalonia a year ago.

Presumably finalized during the day, a new start could bring a small check to Paris Saint-Germain. This is nothing compared to the small jackpot brought back by the star Lionel Messi (35 years old) for a year.

