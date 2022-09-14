Mercato: Messi, Champions League … The fear of Cristiano Ronaldo comes true

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo fear comes true

Posted on September 14, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. by The editorial staff



This summer, Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United with a view to being able to play in the Champions League. The Portuguese failed to find a new club and so it will be the first time in 18 years that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner hasn’t played in this competition. But, a whole other detail worries the Lusitano: his record of goals in the Champions League.

The summer has been very hectic for Cristiano Ronaldo. The player had asked to leave Manchester United following his non-qualification in Champions League. After many rumors sending him to chelseato PSGto Bayern Munich or even atOMthe fivefold Ballon d’Or will not have found a new club. A situation that worries him while the fear of having a certain record withdrawn.

Mercato: A twist is taking shape for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/jOiOA5ZqDf pic.twitter.com/eRPkJYYAmS — le10sport (@le10sport) September 14, 2022

Ronaldo wants to remain Champions League top scorer

Whereas Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the top scorer in the Champions League with 141 goals, five times Ballon d’Or wanted to be able to compete in the competition to continue to increase the gap with its suitors. Among its rivals, there is obviously a certain Lionel Messi.

Messi closes the gap

At the start of the season, Lionel Messi was just 16 goals from equalizing Cristiano Ronaldo in the ranking of the top scorers of the Champions League with 125 achievements. But the Pulga can reduce this gap with the attacker by Manchester United playing competitively this season. Moreover, this is what the player of the PSG this Wednesday evening with a goal against Maccabi Haifa.

Ronaldo may fear a comeback from Messi