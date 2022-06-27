Entertainment

Mercato: Messi imposed this crack on FC Barcelona, ​​Paris relaunched it this summer!

The legend claiming that Lionel Messi (35) did and undid the recruitment of FC Barcelona still has a bright future ahead of it. And for good reason: we learned yesterday that the Argentinian striker had tried to place a certain Sadio Mané (30 years old) there when he was the Blaugrana captain.

“Last year, it could have done with FC Barcelona, ​​​​said his adviser Bacary Cissé last night at the microphone of RMC Sport. It was Lionel Messi who had imposed Sadio Mané in the deal when it was a question of him extending to Barça. He had given two names: Sadio Mané and an Argentinian central defender. »

Not content with having failed to recruit Mané at Barça last year, therefore, Messi tried to revive him this summer via Leonardo! “Yes, PSG did indeed ‘attack’ Sadio, continued Cissé. Leonardo had several contacts with his German agent, they saw each other, they discussed the ins and outs of a possible transfer from Sadio to PSG, but it ended there. Everyone knows that Leonardo was on an ejection seat, we had to wait … ”Finally, Bayern Munich prevailed.

Anxious to provide FC Barcelona with an ultra-competitive team before leaving for PSG in the last summer transfer window, Lionel Messi (35) tried to place a talented rookie revived by Paris: Sadio Mané (30).

