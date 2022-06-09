Mercato: Messi, Mbappé … Javier Pastore solves all the problems of PSG!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Former player and always very appreciated by the supporters, Javier Pastore spoke about the various problems encountered by Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentinian notably discussed the complicated adaptation of his compatriot Lionel Messi, but also the umpteenth failure of PSG in the Champions League and the extension of Kylian Mbappé.

In this month of June, we celebrate the eleventh anniversary of the project Qatar Sports Investmentswhich began in PSG in 2011. Eleven years of victories since no less than 28 trophies have graced the Parisian club’s list, with 8 French Champions titles, 6 French Cups, 6 League Cups and 8 Champions Trophies. However, there is one who still escapes Paris Saint-Germain. Big dream of the Qatari owners, the Champions League never ended in Paris, even if it really came very close in 2020, with the final lost on the wire against the Bayern Munich (1-0). This season seemed to be the right one with the incredible trio formed by Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi, but again the PSG suffered a bitter failure by being eliminated in the round of 16 stage.

“The fact of changing so many players every 2-3 seasons does not help”

Former member of the club, Javier Pastore participated in several adventures in Champions League from his arrival in 2011 to his departure in 2018. In a long interview granted to The Gazzetta dello Sport he thus deciphered the umpteenth failure of the Paris Saint Germain in continental competition. ” For years, PSG have played one of the two matches in the knockout stages perfectly, but always miss something in the other. At this level, you can’t afford it estimated the Argentinian, criticizing the unstable politics of the PSG. “ Changing so many players every 2-3 seasons doesn’t help: other clubs have developed a winning mentality, giving continuity to their respective projects and focusing on the same players for a long time “.

“PSG fans will go crazy for Lionel Messi”

Number 10, which now evolves to Elche CFdid not content himself with commenting on the difficulties of the Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League! He also spoke of the arrival of his compatriot Lionel Messi, who had a difficult first season and whom he sees breaking everything next season. ” I met him a few days ago, I told him: next season you are going to be incredible ” said JavierPastore. “ Leo is a human being, he may have lived through a complicated period. It was his first year away from Barcelona, ​​in a new team and in a new league. His whole family has moved away, and it’s not easy. However, things have already improved in recent months and from September PSG fans will go crazy for him. “.

“Mbappe? Winning a Champions League in Paris would be much more important than doing it in Madrid”