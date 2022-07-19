Mercato – Messi unleashed with PSG, Cristiano Ronaldo’s horror film

Manchester United having failed to qualify for the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his desire to leave the club.

Absent from training since the resumption two weeks ago, Cristiano Ronaldo does not intend to return to Manchester United. The Portuguese international, officially absent for family reasons, has told his agent and his managers of his desire to leave the Red Devils. The absence of Manchester United for the next edition of the Champions League is not unrelated to this desire to leave on the part of Cristiano Ronaldo. Evidence confirmed by the newspaper Sport in Spain, which explains that CR7 fears losing his status as top scorer in the history of the Champions League. Currently at 140 goals in C1, the Portuguese is 15 goals ahead of a certain Lionel Messi, who will of course participate in the Champions League next season with PSG.

Cristiano Ronaldo is afraid of being overtaken by Messi





Cristiano Ronaldo fears an express comeback from Lionel Messi, a theory all the more possible in the event that the Argentinian international takes penalties in the Champions League with PSG. Faced with the risk of being overtaken by Lionel Messi, his former historic enemy in La Liga when one played for Barcelona and the other for Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo told his agent Jorge Mendes of his desire to join a qualified club. for the C1. Bayern Munich and Chelsea as well as PSG have been associated with the former Juventus Turin striker, but for the past two days it has been a possible transfer to Atlético de Madrid that has been agitating the European media. In Spain, we also consider that the arrival of CR7 to the Colchoneros is on the right track. However, to complete the deal, Atlético de Madrid will have to part with one to two big salaries. After that, Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to join Diego Simeone’s team and thus defend his chances of maintaining his lead over Lionel Messi in the Champions League scorer rankings.