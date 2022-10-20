Mercato: Messi’s replacement targeted in January, a sign of the Argentinian’s departure?

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: the 10 biggest sales of the Rouge et Bleu

Paris Saint-Germain has already informed Lionel Messi and his relatives that he was very favorable to the activation of the optional year provided for in the striker’s contract. The Argentinian has announced that he will not make any decision before the World Cup in Qatar next month. But his biographer is convinced that at present, he is closer to returning to Paris than to returning to FC Barcelona or to offering himself a golden retirement at David Beckham’s Inter Miami. Nevertheless, the Parisian leaders do not want to be caught off guard and they are already working on his replacement.

Recruit Felix in January to prepare the ground for Messi’s departure?

Joao Félix is ​​one of the candidates. The 22-year-old Portuguese striker absolutely wants to leave Atlético Madrid, where he no longer supports Diego Simeone. Holder until the international break, the former Benfica has since left the starting lineup and has still not scored this season. He would be so affected morally by his situation that he would have joined the services of a psychologist. A transfer is no longer in doubt. He would like it to be in January, the Colchoneros at the end of the season.

According to AS, three clubs have positioned themselves for Joao Félix: Bayern Munich, an English club which could be Manchester United, a long-time courtier, but above all PSG. And, surprise, the capital club would even be ready to accede to his wish to recruit him in January. Surprising information insofar as Paris is very limited by financial fair play and that Atlético risks claiming a very large sum for a player who cost 130 M € in 2019. And then, where to play Joao Félix while Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi are still at the club? Unless this transfer means that Paris has accepted the idea that one of its three superstars will leave at the end of the season, for example the Argentinian…

