Mercato – MU makes a ruthless decision with Cristiano Ronaldo

This summer, the Cristiano Ronaldo soap opera polluted Manchester United news and in the end, the Portuguese did not leave.

Despite a fierce desire to leave Manchester United due to the Red Devils not qualifying for the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo has not found a base. It is not for lack of having been offered on the right and on the left since the ex-striker of Juve and Real has been rejected by Atlético, Chelsea, PSG or even Bayern Munich. As his contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the season, in June 2023, the question of his future arises and for the time being, it is the big blur. According to the information provided by the Manchester Evening News, the management of the Red Devils has already ratified the decision not to offer a contract extension to Cristiano Ronaldo, who will thus find himself free as air in the month. of June, an unprecedented situation for CR7.

Manchester United will not renew Cristiano Ronaldo





Like Cristiano Ronaldo, other players are out of contract. On the other hand, not everyone will be housed in the same boat as the Portuguese. Free next June, Marcus Rashford will receive a very long-term extension offer from Manchester United, whose new coach Erik Ten Hag makes him an essential player. The situation is similar for Diogo Dalot and David De Gea, who should also stay at Manchester United beyond 2023. After a good start to the season, MU do not want to miss out on their next contract extensions, after having example saw Paul Pogba leave for zero euros. Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo, obviously, it is without regret that Manchester United will let the Portuguese go, given his behavior during the summer.