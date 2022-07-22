Mercato: New lead for Cristiano Ronaldo after PSG and OM rumors?

Football – Mercato

Posted on July 21 at 4:45 p.m. by Hugo Ferreira



As the end of his career approaches, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to continue playing in the Champions League. Thus, since Manchester United will only participate in the Europa League, the fivefold Ballon d’Or would call its future into question, and could pack its bags soon. A file that Naples could look into in the event of the departure of Victor Osimhen.

If he still scored 24 goals and delivered 3 assists in 38 games, Cristiano Ronaldo had a very frustrating season. The Portuguese international seemed to hold Manchester United at arm’s length, but could not prevent the Red Devils to carry out a very disappointing exercise collectively. 6th in the Premier League, the English will not participate in the Champions League, which could lead to the departure of the native of Funchal.

Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo receives a response from Atlético for his transfer https://t.co/raPmSCWMCT pic.twitter.com/bQNB7xmBFA — le10sport (@le10sport) July 21, 2022

Ronaldo is looking for a base

Dissatisfied with the non-qualification of Manchester United in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo could pack up in the coming weeks. Indeed, the 37-year-old wants to be able to continue to play in the C1, and Jorge Mendes has already offered its services to many clubs. The option Paris Saint Germain has been mentioned in particular forr Cristiano Ronaldo, which le10sport.com is able to deny. Also in France, supporters ofOMwho won his ticket for the Champions League, began to dream of an arrival of CR7, and launched the hashtag #RonaldOM, which quickly went around the world. However, while an arrival in France seems unlikely, the Portuguese could find Italy, since an unexpected suitor could burst into this file.

Napoli could open the Ronaldo case

After his move to the Juventus between 2018 and 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo could find Serie A, by discovering another club. Indeed, according to the information of the journalist Claudio Raimondiif Victor Osimhenwhich is notably announced in Germany, is sold, then the Neapolitans could approach Jorge Mendes in order to start negotiations to enlist the Portuguese international. A new adventure that could tempt the fivefold Ballon d’Or, which would therefore find the Champions League.