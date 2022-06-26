Mercato: New major announcement on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Posted on June 26, 2022 at 4:45 p.m. by Bernard Colas

As he thinks about leaving Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is the subject of many rumors. According to the British press, a return of the fivefold Ballon d’Or to Sporting CP this summer is a possibility, especially since the striker’s training club will play in the Champions League next season. Hugo Viana, director of football for the Portuguese team, has spoken out on this issue.

Lack of the Champions League next season, Manchester United could have a turbulent summer because of Cristiano Ronaldo. Dissatisfied with the latest results of his team, the fivefold Ballon d’Or does not rule out looking elsewhere and would have already made this known to Jorge Mendes, who moved his pawns. The agent of cristiano Ronaldo would have offered his services to several clubs, including the Bayern Munich and chelseabut according to The Sun a return to Sporting could not be excluded. A track already evoked in the past on which pronounced Hugo Vianadirector of football at the Portuguese club.

“I don’t think it’s possible now, but you never know”