Mercato: New sensational announcement for Cristiano Ronaldo

While he still wants to leave Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo clearly lacks suitors. His agent, Jorge Mendes, tries by all means to find a solution for his foal. For several days, the fivefold Ballon d’Or has been announced close to the Bundesliga, and Bayern Munich, where the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo continues to react.

The failed reunion between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United may soon be finished. Author of a big season on a personal level, the Portuguese failed to sublimate his teammates. Manchester United will not play in the next Champions League while it is the player’s number 1 objective. CR7 is then announced departing and sent in particular to the Bayern Munichbut the Bavarian president insisted on denying all the rumours.

“I’m not sure it’s a good sign for us”

Asked about the rumor Ronaldothe president of Bavaria, oliver Kahn wished to clarify the situation with Picture . Indeed, following the announcement of the transfer of Lewandowski to barcathe Bayern could think of CR7 to replace his Polish legend. But oliver Kahn is not of this opinion. ” I love Cristiano Ronaldo, everyone knows he’s a fantastic player. But every club has a certain philosophy and I’m not sure his arrival is a good signal for Bayern and the Bundesliga if we sign him now. “, Explain Kahn.

CR7 left to stay?

Following the refusal of chelsea of Thomas Tuchel, CR7 is now recalibrated by the Bayern. What to do now for the quintuple Ball Golden ? The player would have refused an offer ofSaudi Arabiabecause his desire is to break all possible records in Champions League. Ronaldo could remain against his will, for lack of suitors.