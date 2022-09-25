Mercato: New sensational revelation about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Shocking new revelation about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

Posted on September 25, 2022 at 8:45 p.m. by Bernard Colas



After a turbulent last summer during which he wanted to leave Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo entered his final year of contract with the Red Devils. If the management of the English club has a clause allowing them to keep the player for an additional year, the latter will still have a say.

At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be talked about in the transfer window section. Eager to compete in the Champions League this season, the Portuguese tried by all means to leave Manchester United over the summer, hoping that his agent Jorge Mendes manages to find him a base. Finally, the number 7 remained on the side of Old Trafford, and its future is now dotted.

Manchester United can still renew Ronaldo

Currently in his final year of contract, Cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed to negotiate with the club of his choice from January 1, but discussions could also take place with Manchester United. Indeed, the Red Devils have included an option in the player’s contract allowing them to renew his lease for an additional year. Generally, the decision is made unilaterally, as was the case with Paul Pogbabut the situation is different with the fivefold Ballon d’Or.

The CR7 clan will have its say