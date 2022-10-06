Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Mercato: New thunderclap for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

Published on October 5, 2022 at 10:45 p.m.



At the end of the contract on June 30 with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo would like to change clubs in January at all costs. Indeed, CR7 would like to end the season in a club that plays in the Champions League. However, according to the British press, Cristiano Ronaldo should not leave the Red Devils this winter.

Whereas Manchester United won’t play the Champions League this season, Cristiano Ronaldo tried everything to change clubs during the last summer transfer window. However, no club playing the C1 did what was necessary to recruit him. Despite his failed transfer, Cristiano Ronaldo would not have forgotten the idea of ​​leaving the Red Devils .

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to force his departure in January

Under contract until June 30, cristiano Ronaldo would categorically refuse to go through with its commitment with Manchester United. Determined to dispute the Champions League this season, CR7 would plan to do the forcing after the World Cup to Qatar to change clubs in January. However, the 37-year-old veteran is unlikely to see his wish come true.

Cristiano Ronaldo already guaranteed to stay at Manchester United?