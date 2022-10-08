Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Mercato: New twist for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Posted on October 8, 2022 at 11:10 p.m.



Eager to leave Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo finally found no base this summer, while several destinations had been mentioned for him, like Chelsea. However, Thomas Tuchel did not give his approval for his transfer, but the departure of the German could today tip the file.

While he was hoping to leave Manchester United in order to participate in the Champions League this season, Cristiano Ronaldo finally stayed with the Red Devils . Since the end of the summer transfer window, the situation of the Portuguese has not improved, while the latter is in lack of success and playing time on the side of Old Trafford.

Mercato: A resounding decision is made for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/827eji2vSl pic.twitter.com/FJ20YJp6x1 — le10sport (@le10sport) October 8, 2022

What future for Cristiano Ronaldo?

A departure this winter could therefore be considered for cristiano Ronaldo, but to go where? This summer, several destinations were cited when discussing the future of the five-time Ballon d’Or, including chelsea. However, Thomas Tuchel had not given its approval, to the chagrin of the new owner Todd Boehly. Since then, the German has been removed from his position, and this could totally revive the future of cristiano Ronaldo.

Tuchel’s departure could relaunch the CR7 soap opera