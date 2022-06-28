Mercato: Neymar saddened by his treatment at PSG, the idea of ​​​​a return to Barca resurfaces (El Pais)

Neymar could have become undesirable at PSG, according to what someone close to Nasser Al-Khelaïfi told the newspaper El Pais. The Parisian club would have already informed the entourage of the player that he wanted to separate from him, even if it means taking full charge of the Brazilian’s salary during a loan. Number 10 would feel humiliated, and would dream of Barça again.

We are not yet in the heart of a summer series about a Neymar departure, but the elements pointing in this direction add up. On the PSG side, it seems that the will is to separate from the 30-year-old striker. Nasser Al-Khelaïfi’s speech was interpreted in this sense. In addition, a source close to the president of the Parisian club would have confirmed to the newspaper El Pais that it was communicated to Neymar’s father that PSG wanted to find him a way out during a meeting that took place last week. .

A lack of professionalism pointed out at PSG

By extending Kylian Mbappé’s contract, Neymar has been pushed into the background by PSG, reports the Spanish daily. The 2018 world champion would also have pointed the finger at the professional shortcomings of his attacking teammate, weighing in the balance from the beginning of a trend to a departure. Some at the club are going in the same direction as him according to the comments reported by a source: Neymar doesn’t like training. He played with three or four extra kilos for years, even if he was the one who tore himself the most to defend. »

To date, it is already known that a dry transfer for Neymar will be difficult while the player will soon be under contract until 2027. During the meeting between PSG and Neymar Senior, it would have been guaranteed that the Brazilian would receive all of the money owed by the club. This would be achievable if PSG took over Neymar’s salary on a loan departure according to the Trans-Pyrenees newspaper. The player’s emoluments would then be paid by the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr foundation via its sponsor, which is none other than Qatar Airways.

Tite: “If a coach aligns Neymar on one side, I will call him a donkey” #PSG https://t.co/e4jl5TGSo3 — CulturePSG (@CulturePSG) June 28, 2022

The Barça temptation back?

For his part, some echoes indicate that Neymar would not rule out a departure. The Brazilian would feel humiliated by this situation according to what he would have confided to his relatives at PSG. Naturally, he would hope to be able to find a big club, and would dream of returning to Barça. Faced with this, things would go beyond new sporting adviser Luis Campos although he has taken responsibility. If this information becomes clearer, it remains to be seen whether the Portuguese will manage to exfiltrate the Parisian number 10 in just a few weeks and satisfying all parties.