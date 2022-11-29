Mercato – Official: Cristiano Ronaldo rejected by this European giant

Officially free after the termination of his contract at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo will not rebound at Bayern Munich.

In cold weather with Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo officially terminated his contract in favor of the Red Devils, a few days before the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. For the first time in his career, the Portuguese international finds himself free of any contract, an unprecedented situation for CR7 that the latter will have to manage as well as possible after the World Cup. Chelsea, PSG, Atlético or Bayern have been offered the services of Cristiano Ronaldo by his historic agent Jorge Mendes, but the status of the player and his salary make the operation very delicate for many clubs. In recent days, it has been the rumor of Bayern Munich which has gained momentum, but the president of the German club Oliver Kahn has firmly denied a potential arrival of the former Madrid player at Bayern.

Bayern Munich says no to Cristiano Ronaldo





“I can rule out a transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo (to Bayern Munich). We have thought about it, it is our duty to do so when such an opportunity arises. But we have a clear idea, a clear philosophy of how our team should be made up.” launched Oliver Kahn, for whom a transfer from Cristiano Ronaldo to Bayern Munich is therefore not on the agenda. A first blow for the No. 7 of Portugal, who may have some difficulty finding a new club during the season when the adventure ended coldly with Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance at the World Cup, where he has been quite solid since the start of the competition at the height of his 37 years, could nevertheless allow him to attract some envy. It now remains to be seen whether for his part, CR7 will be demanding or not as to his future destination.