Mercato: Problem for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, a radical decision to be expected

Mercato: Problem for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on August 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. by Thibault Morlain



The soap opera Cristiano Ronaldo has been driving the transfer market for several weeks now. A year after his return to Manchester United, the Portuguese wants to leave, in particular to play in the Champions League. A situation that would put a deleterious atmosphere on the side of the Red Devils. While a departure of Cristiano Ronaldo then makes more and more talk, the options would however be rare for the fivefold Ballon d’Or.

Whether Cristiano Ronaldo is today still a player of Manchester United, it may no longer be so soon. Indeed, the Portuguese would seek to pack his bags in particular to be able to compete in the Champions League. The fact is, however, that the Red Devils would not necessarily want to part with Cristiano Ronaldo. Nevertheless, Manchester United may well have to come to terms with it given the bad atmosphere that is setting in because of CR7.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s malaise at Manchester United

Journalist for The Athletic , Adam Crafton made a point this Tuesday for The Parisian regarding the Cristiano Ronaldo soap opera. And first of all, he highlighted the unease that has settled internally around the player of Manchester United. ” Officially, players always say how great it is to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, that he’s a legend and that they have a lot to learn from him. But, behind the scenes, he is very demanding with his teammates. Some believe it shows his determination to win. Others feel that this is not a very healthy behavior “, he confided.

“No real approach from a big European club”

All of this may well bring closer together Cristiano Ronaldo from a departure from Manchester United. But it is still necessary to find an interested club to welcome him. And for the moment, this would not necessarily be the case in Europe. ” The problem is that there was no real approach from a big European club. Ronaldo’s entourage has tried with Chelsea, Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona… But, for the moment, no one has shown interest, except for a club from Saudi Arabia “, continued the English journalist. And if no one wants Cristiano Ronaldoit is also because of his astronomical salary: “ It is very expensive. His salary is around 500,000 euros per week, which is huge “.

