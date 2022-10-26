Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato: PSG, an accident in Lionel Messi’s plans?

Published on October 25, 2022 at 9:10 p.m.



Biographer and reputed to be close to Lionel Messi and his entourage, Guillem Balague returned to the summer of 2021 and his controversial departure from FC Barcelona. Before joining Paris Saint-Germain and finding his friend Neymar there, the Argentine star was indeed convinced of spending his entire career in Catalonia.

It’s a wound that never really healed for the supporters of the FC Barcelona. In a catastrophic economic situation, the Catalan club was forced in 2021 to let go of one of the biggest stars in its history, with Lionel Messiwho had just won the Copa America with Argentina. The latter was in fact unable to extend his contract and eventually joined the PSG, forming a stellar attacking trio with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo… Qatar is preparing a big blow https://t.co/roVpyKrBKS pic.twitter.com/0iYqVJBjMJ — le10sport (@le10sport) October 25, 2022

‘It was not in Leo’s plans to leave Barca’

Author of a biography on Lionel Messi, Guillem Balague looked back on this traumatic summer for the FC Barcelona, as well as for the player, assuring that he would never have thought of leaving the club one day in his life. ” It was not in Leo’s plans to leave Barca “, assured the journalist and writer, during an interview granted to Radio MARCA .

“Messi wants to come back to Barça, but…”