Mercato: PSG, Barça … The Lionel Messi operation has already started behind the scenes

PSG, Barça … The Lionel Messi operation has already started behind the scenes

Posted on August 8, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. by Dan Marciano



Lionel Messi sees his contract with PSG come to an end in June 2023. But behind the scenes, PSG, but also some interested clubs have already advanced their pawns. This is particularly the case of FC Barcelona, ​​​​which would have recently contacted its entourage through its president, Joan Laporta. The Catalan team dreams of recording his return in order to offer him a farewell worthy of the name.

Lionel Messi has already opened his goal counter in League 1. In front of Clermont last Saturday, the Argentinian international scored twice, one of them in an acrobatic return (5-0 victory). Immediately after this meeting, the star of PSG flew to Catalonia to spend a few hours in Barcelona with her family. Obviously, the Spanish journalists did not hesitate to question him on a possible return to the formation blaugrana at the end of his contract with the PSG in 2023. Messi eremained silent, ignoring the questions.

PSG would like to extend Messi’s contract

But behind the scenes, negotiations have begun. the PSGin particular, tested the waters as indicated by the journalist Fabrizio Romano. According to the Italian journalist, Parisian officials have probed Lionel Messi for a contract extension. Wishing to focus on his season and on the upcoming deadlines, the Argentinian international would have quickly put an end to the discussions, which does not mean that he is definitively closing the door to the signing of a new lease. But in the next few months, Messi should be contacted by other teams, in particular by the FC Barcelona.

Barça are preparing the return of Messi

Many times in recent weeks, Joan Laporta was asked about a return of Lionel Messi. His answer has always been the same: he does not close the door. ” My relations with the Messi family are good. But he’s a PSG player and I don’t want to talk about it anymore, beyond the fact that we have a moral debt to him. ” recently confided the head of the FC Barcelona during an interview at TV3 . While the season has just started, the Catalan manager would have already advanced his pawns in this file. According Catalonia Radio, Joan Laporta would be in permanent contact with the entourage of Lionel Messi. The idea would be to offer him a contract of one or two years so that he can say goodbye to the height of his record at Camp Nou.

