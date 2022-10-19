Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato: PSG, Barcelona … Leo Messi has made a shattering decision

Published on October 19, 2022 at 08:15 – updated on October 19, 2022 at 08:17



At the end of the contract on June 30 with PSG, Lionel Messi would be in the crosshairs of FC Barcelona, ​​who would see very favorably the idea of ​​​​recruiting him for 0 €. For its part, the Pulga would have already decided on its potential return to Barça. And he would be ready to return to Camp Nou during the next summer transfer window.

As his contract expired on June 30, 2021, Lionel Messi did not find an agreement with the FC Barcelona to extend. Forced to pack up, the 35-year-old veteran decided to migrate to Paris on the side of PSG, where he signed a two-season lease.

Lionel Messi has decided for his return to Barça

Committed until June 30, 2023 with the PSG, Lionel Messi will therefore leave freely and free of charge if he does not return by then. Information that would not have escaped the FC Barcelona, in ambush to complete the return of the Pulga for 0€. But what about Leo Messi ?

Leo Messi wants to return to FC Barcelona