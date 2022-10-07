Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato: PSG, Barcelona… Lionel Messi announces the color for his future

Currently in his last year of contract with Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is in the dark about his future, while he should not make his decision before January. Anyway, the 35-year-old Argentinian is ambitious for the future as he admitted at the microphone of Star +.

After spending his entire professional career in heart rate BarcelonaLionel Messi experienced a major career change in the summer of 2021 when he joined the PSG. After a complicated first year in the French capital, the seven-time Ballon d’Or finally seems to be flourishing in its new colors, but the question of its future is already on the table. Indeed the Argentinian’s lease runs until June 2023 with the PSGenough to revive speculation.

PSG, Barcelona… The time of choice is coming for Messi

On the side of PSGwe would like to extend Lionel Messibut the latter would also appear on the shelves of the heart rate Barcelona, which multiplies the calls of the foot in the direction of its former star in recent months. Whatever his decision, Lionel Messi in any case remains very motivated for his future as he admitted in an interview with Star +.

“I always think about what is to come”