Mercato: PSG, Barcelona… The position of Lionel Messi internally is known

Free at the end of the season, Lionel Messi will have to decide for his future in the coming months. While PSG would like to extend the Argentinian, the latter would also be in the sights of FC Barcelona. However, a return from La Pulga to Catalonia would be unlikely to materialize, enough to make the main interested party uncomfortable in the face of rumours.

What will Lionel Messi decide at the end of the season? Currently in his last year of contract, the Argentinian finally seems fulfilled in the PSG, who wishes to keep it. The position of the 35-year-old player is still unknown, while he wants to focus on the World Cup and would appear in the viewfinder of the heart rate Barcelona.

No chance for Barca?

According to the Catalan press, the heart rate Barcelona would indeed work on the return of Lionel Messibut this Thursday, the daily Sport reveals that this file would be strongly compromised for the culé club. Indeed, there would be very little chance of seeing Messi drive back the Camp Nou lawn with the Blaugrana jersey. What put the player in the embarrassment.

