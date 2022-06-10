Mercato: PSG, Barcelona… The tracks for the future of Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on June 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. by Thibault Morlain

Lately, some questions have arisen about the future of Lionel Messi, just one year after his arrival at PSG from FC Barcelona. Today, however, there is no longer any doubt: the Argentinian will still be there next season. But what about Messi’s future beyond the summer of 2023? Several options would already present themselves to the sixfold Ballon d’Or to continue or not his career away from PSG.

Today there is no longer any doubt, Lionel Messi will still be at PSG next season. For his first year away from FC Barcelona and with the capital club, the Argentinian didn’t really impress. What then to question his future, but today, this is clearly no longer a subject. Under contract until 2023 with the PSGwhere it also has an optional extra year, Messi so will stay. But the question of his future club already arises and this Friday, ESPN looked at the options for number 30 in Paris.

Mercato Mercato – PSG: The huge confession of Di Maria on the future of Messi! https://t.co/tqIoq9yBTY pic.twitter.com/scHC7xOy2R — le10sport (@le10sport) June 7, 2022

A return to FC Barcelona?

When we talk about Lionel Messiwe obviously think of FC Barcelona. Last summer, it was reluctantly that the Argentinian left Catalonia. Could we then see the player of the PSG at Barca? Lately, Joan Laporta had left the door open for Messi. But still it is necessary that his return corresponds to the project set up by Xavi. The latter now seems to want to focus on youth. Besides, at Barcelonaone would estimate that the history of Lionel Messi at the club would be over as a player. To be seen as a leader…

The Premier League?

During his career, Lionel Messi has often been announced in the Premier League, such as last summer, when he could have joined Manchester City and Pep Guardiola. Eventually he committed to PSG. But could he discover England from the 2023-2024 season? The Citizens now seem to have moved on. On the other hand, clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United or Newcastle could be solutions.

The Newell’s Option

For Lionel Messiit all started with Newell’s Old Boys. If the Argentinian then left very early for FC Barcelona, he never forgot his first club. To the point of making his return there? While the Rosario club have already made it known that the doors are open, the dream of many is never expected to come true as there are said to be many obstacles.

Heading to MLS?

On the other hand, it is rather in the United States that Lionel Messi could continue his career. More and more, there is talk of an arrival in MLS where the franchise of David BeckhamI’Inter-Miami, already reaching out her arms. Rumors have multiplied about it and today, see Messi landing on the other side of the Atlantic in the coming months is a real possibility.

A 3rd season with PSG?