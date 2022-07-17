Mercato: PSG, Bayern … Cristiano Ronaldo already fixed for his transfer?

Football – Mercato

Posted on July 16, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. by Jules Kutos-Bertin

Back at Manchester United last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo was statistically impressive. But collectively, the Red Devils season has been very complicated, so much so that he would like to leave Manchester. Jorge Mendes offered him several times to Bayern Munich but the Bavarian club confirmed once again that he was not interested. The five-time Ballon d’Or thus finds himself in limbo for his future and could be forced to stay on the side of Old Trafford.

The story had everything to be beautiful. announced at Manchester Citythe rival club, Cristiano Ronaldo finally decided to return to Manchester Uniteda decision motivated by the appeal of Sir Alex Fergusonhis former coach with the Red Devils . At the storytelling level, CR7 came to close the loop. A last challenge within the club which made him explode and where he won his first Ballon d’Or, but the sequel is much less rosy. In a difficult season on all counts, Cristiano Ronaldo survived. The arrival ofErik ten Hag for next year should mark a turning point but the Portuguese does not want to hear about it: he wants to leave Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo was not offered to PSG

But to go where? This is the big question since the announcement of his desires elsewhere… Often announced in the coup for Cristiano Ronaldo in recent seasons, PSG did not position. Even if some media claim that the Portuguese international was offered to the capital club, Le 10 Sport is able to confirm that Jorge Mendes did not mention this hypothesis. A return to real Madrid or in Italy, a new championship or an exotic track, the scenarios are numerous for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Replacing Robert Lewandowski?

But for the moment, none seem concrete. Despite the XXL offer received from Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo would like to stay in Europe. Jorge Mendeshis agent, therefore set to work and offered the five-time Champions League winner to several clubs, including Bayern Munichafter chelsea refused to take a position on the file. Whereas Robert Lewandowski is in the process of engaging with the FC Barcelona, the Portuguese could be a great fallback solution for the Bavarian club. But according to information from Sky Sport Germany the Bayern would not consider this solution.

Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzić tells @Sport1: “I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But once again: that was and is not a topic for us”. ⛔️🇵🇹 #FCBayernJorge Mendes, still pushing – but now Bayern position has been clarified again. pic.twitter.com/uP1IqUqlrC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2022

Bayern Munich reaffirm their position