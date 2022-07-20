Mercato: PSG, Chelsea… Which will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s next club?

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

A year after his return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is once again driving the transfer market. Indeed, the Portuguese would have informed his management of his desire to leave this summer. Jorge Mendes, CR7’s agent, would also be at work to find a base. It now remains to find a buyer. So what could Cristiano Ronaldo’s next club be?

At the end of a complicated season for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo would like to leave. Indeed, while the Red Devils will not play in the Champions League, CR7 would like to play this competition and it will therefore go through a transfer to another club. A year after returning to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo would like to leave Manchester United. Enough to animate the transfer market…

PSG?

where will play Cristiano Ronaldo next season? For once, the name of the Portuguese has been associated with the PSG. It was even announced that CR7 had offered his services to the capital club. However, as le10sport.com was able to reveal to you, there was never any question of an arrival of cristiano Ronaldo to PSG this summer. We will therefore have to look elsewhere for the player to Manchester United.

Priority at Bayern Munich?

Looking for a new club Cristiano Ronaldo would make an arrival at Bayern Munich its priority. Indeed, with the departure of Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona, a place has become available with the Bavarians. However, the interest is not really mutual. Indeed, in the face of rumors about Cristiano Ronaldothe Bayern Munich multiplied the declarations, explaining not wanting the fivefold Ballon d’Or.

Mercato: This sensational announcement on the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/V9pdJwKTk7 — le10sport (@le10sport) July 19, 2022

Chelsea is all the way?

On the other hand, there is a club which would like Cristiano Ronaldoit would be chelsea. While the Blues have just been bought out, they have already hit hard with the recruitment of Raheem Sterling. But on the London side, we wouldn’t want to stop there. As explained on the other side of the Channel, chelsea would be thorough on this file Cristiano Ronaldo. What to seduce the Portuguese?

The crazy rumor Atlético de Madrid

Finally, in recent days, an improbable rumor has announced the possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at theAtletico de Madrid. After the Real Madrid, CR7 could therefore go over to the enemy. However, at the Colchoneros, we were very clear: from a sporting and economic point of view, the operation Cristiano Ronaldo is not conceivable.

So, what will Cristiano Ronaldo’s next club be?